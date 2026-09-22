After 35 years, Odia tattoo and fading memories help Himachal’s old-age home inmate reunite with family

For nearly 35 years, Pramila’s connection with her family existed only in fragments — scattered memories of places in Odisha, a name inscribed in an Odia-language tattoo and institutional records carrying a different name. On Tuesday, those fragments finally came together when the efforts of Mission Apno Tak helped reconnect the Odisha woman with her family through a video call.

Originally from Alupua Panchayat in Kendrapara district of Odisha, Pramila had spent decades away from her family. In some institutional records, she was identified as Ramkali Malik, adding another layer to the challenge of tracing her roots.

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According to available records, Pramila stayed at a mental healthcare facility in Shimla from 2011 to 2018. She later lived at Nari Niketan, Shimla, before eventually reaching an old-age home in Bhangrotu, where she received care and support.

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The search to establish her identity and locate her family gained momentum under Mission Apno Tak. SDM Balh Smritika Negi, accompanied by Tehsil Welfare Officer Dharamshila, visited the old-age home and spoke with Pramila patiently and sensitively.

Rather than relying solely on official records, the team listened carefully to her memories of her home and family. The information was limited and sometimes fragmented, but each recollection offered a possible lead.

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A name tattoo written in the Odia language on Pramila’s arm provided an important link to her past. During conversations, she also recalled Cuttack and other locations in Odisha. These details helped shift the search towards Odisha and, eventually, the Kendrapara region.

Short videos of Pramila sharing her memories were subsequently shared with Sabita Chanda and India Cares, who supported the search in Odisha. The initiative also received assistance from the Odisha Police.

Sabita Chanda contacted Arun Bothra, IPS, ADG, Odisha Railway Police and Coastal Security, while Amit Kumar Malik of the Odisha Police helped pursue the available leads and verify the information.

The search was further supported by several individuals who came forward with useful information. Pranay Raut and Raja Malik contributed important clues at different stages, helping the effort move closer to Pramila’s family.

After sustained efforts and necessary verification, her family was finally located in Odisha.

On Tuesday, nearly 35 years after the separation, Pramila spoke to her family through a video call.

For the family, seeing and hearing her after decades became an intensely emotional moment, with happiness and tears accompanying the long-awaited conversation. For Pramila, the call represented a renewed connection with the people and relationships that had remained distant for so long.

The journey from an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh to a family in Odisha began with small clues: an institutional record, a tattoo, memories of places and fragments of a life once lived far away.

The case also highlights the importance of looking beyond names and records when tracing a missing family connection. Behind every institutional entry is a person with memories, relationships, history and a sense of belonging.

Mission Apno Tak acknowledged the contributions of Sabita Chanda, India Cares, Odisha Police, Arun Bothra, IPS, Amit Kumar Malik, Pranay Raut, Raja Malik and Dr Jai Chand Negi, Kinnaur, along with others involved in the effort.

For Pramila, a 35-year chapter of separation has now opened into a new chapter of reconnection — proof that even the faintest memories can sometimes become the clues that lead a person back home.