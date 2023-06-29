After 4 days, Shimla gets normal supply of water

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

After a gap of four days, the supply has been streamlined in the city and water is being received from all six sources now.

The water supply was disrupted after accumulation of silt at water sources owing to heavy rainfall earlier. As a result, supply from two of the six sources had been suspended completely while four other sources were also providing lesser volume of water to the city residents.

Water tanks of residents in many parts of the city had gone dry and they had started complaining to Shimla MC and SJPNL officials for not getting supply for days.

45 MLD water received from 6 sources After supplying water to areas where it has not been provided for the past over four days on Wednesday, we will start daily water supply as per the normal schedule from Thursday onwards. —SJPNL official

As per SJPNL records, a total of 45 MLD water was received from six sources till Wednesday morning which is enough as per daily consumption of the city residents. There are around 35,000 water connections in the city.

SJPNL officials said that water supply had been normalised. “After supplying water to areas where it has not been provided for the past over four days on Wednesday, we will start daily water supply as per the normal schedule from tomorrow onwards. Since contamination in water is more which can cause infection, water should be used judiciously; either by boiling it or filtering it before use,” said officials.

Sahil, Communication Consultant of the SJPNL, said, “Unlike a few days ago when there was heavy rainfall, the silt has decreased at the water sources considerably now. Turbidity levels are well within the limit which can be treated easily. The pumping at all six water sources has resumed and we are ensuring that all parts of the city receive water now.

“We will put in extra hours to make sure that no area in the city remains dry. Water supply would be completely streamlined from tomorrow. But since, this is monsoon season and heavy rainfall and landslides can cause disruptions in water supply in coming days or weeks, both residents and the SJPNL should remain prepared to face the situation.”