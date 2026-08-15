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Home / Himachal Pradesh / After 4 decades, Dharamsala’s ‘Galaxy’ returns to the stage

After 4 decades, Dharamsala’s ‘Galaxy’ returns to the stage

Stage Gang revives iconic inter-college cultural movement

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Artistes assemble in Dharamsala for the revival of ‘Galaxy’.
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Dharamsala’s once-vibrant cultural movement Galaxy, organised by Stage Gang, is set to make a comeback after nearly four decades, with the aim of reviving the town’s tradition of bringing together young artistes from across North India.

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The revival was announced during International Youth Day celebrations at Dharamsala Government College on August 12 in the presence of Shahpur MLA and former college student Kewal Singh Pathania.

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The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, District Welfare Office, Government College Dharamsala, Anubhav Trust and Gunjan Sanstha, the state-level coordinating agency.

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Recalling the movement’s legacy, Sandeep Mehta shared photographs and memories from the late 1970s and 1980s. Stage Gang was founded in 1978 as a theatre and creative platform, while Galaxy later evolved into a major inter-college cultural festival featuring theatre, one-act plays, bhangra, singing and other competitions. The festival continued until 1987.

Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla was among its notable participants and won the Best Actor award for Turi Wala Kotha. Artists such as Bal Mukund Sharma and Anu Kapoor were also associated with the cultural platform.

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Mehta said the revival of Stage Gang would bring back Galaxy as a wider celebration of theatre, music, dance, literature and other creative expressions while providing a platform for young artistes and showcasing Himachal’s cultural heritage.

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