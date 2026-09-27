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Home / Himachal Pradesh / After 8 years, Jassur bus stand moves a step closer to reality

After 8 years, Jassur bus stand moves a step closer to reality

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The foundation stone of the interstate bus stand-cum-shopping complex at Jassur near Nurpur was laid in November 2018.
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The long-pending interstate bus stand-cum-shopping complex at Jassur near Nurpur has moved a step closer to implementation, with the drawing and design of the proposed project approved and its Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the state government for financial approval.

The development has revived hopes among residents, commuters and traders of Jassur, who have been awaiting the project since its foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 19, 2018. Despite the foundation stone being laid eight years ago, construction at the proposed site is yet to begin.

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Vijay Choudhary, Regional Manager, HRTC depot, Pathankot, said the drawing and design of the proposed complex had been approved and the executing agency, Himachal Pradesh City Transport Management and Development Authority (HPCTMDA), had prepared the DPR. “The DPR has been submitted to the government for financial approval,” he said.

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The proposed bus stand-cum-shopping complex is aimed at addressing the long-standing transportation and traffic-related issues in Jassur, one of Kangra district’s major wholesale trading hubs situated along the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH-154).

A large number of HRTC and private buses operating on routes connecting Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions originate from or pass through Jassur. In the absence of a designated bus stand, buses are often parked along the highway, particularly around the Jassur-Dhameta Chowk. Commuters are also forced to board and alight from buses on the busy highway, leading to traffic disruptions and safety concerns.

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The project was a long-standing demand of local residents and traders. The then local MLA, Rakesh Pathania, had taken up the issue, following which the previous BJP government proposed the bus stand-cum-shopping complex. BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka, who won the last Assembly election from the constituency, had also promised to construct the complex in his pre-election assurances.

The HRTC owns land near the vegetable market at Jassur and had acquired additional land from the Agriculture Department for the proposed complex. The corporation had also sought permission from the Forest Department for felling more than 200 trees at the site, and the tree-felling process has recently been completed. According to officials, the project is proposed to be executed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode through the HPCTMDA.

With the DPR now submitted for financial approval, residents and traders are hopeful that the project will finally move from the planning stage to execution. They, however, are seeking a definite timeline for commencement and completion of the bus stand-cum-shopping complex.

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