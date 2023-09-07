After a month, HRTC resumes long route service from Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 6

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) today resumed bus service on 10 long routes from Patlikul, 20 km from Manali, after a gap of about one month.

Till now the operations of 16 long routes of Kullu depot were being carried from Mandi. Due to the severe floods in the district on July 9 and thereafter, the operation of buses from Kullu and Manali was stopped as the roads were badly damaged between Kullu and Manali. The traffic between Kullu and Mandi also remained mostly snapped through the national highway as many portions of the road were damaged. Passengers traveling on long routes from Kullu were facing problems as they had to come to Mandi by taxi.

The bus service on long routes resumed from Kullu in mid-July and Volvo bus service resumed on July 27 but these were irregular due to frequent road blockages and were again shut on August 11 due to a massive landslide at Pandoh. Now as the traffic had partially resumed between Kullu and Mandi, the HRTC has started long route buses from Patlikul.

Electric buses will ply between Patlikul and Manali to facilitate passengers. However, at present one-way movement of vehicles is allowed on the NH in Pandoh. Luxury buses have not yet been able to operate from Kullu to Delhi and Chandigarh and other long routes.

Tourists coming from outside states will now find it easier to travel in buses. Tourists from Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and other states will reach Kullu-Manali by traveling in HRTC buses. The people of Kullu will also get a lot of relief.

Kullu HRTC Regional Manager Devender Kumar Narang said that efforts were being made to provide better facilities to the passengers. He said the operation of buses from Manali will be started on long routes after the restoration of the road.

Meanwhile, due to the G-20 conference in Delhi, the HRTC buses going to Delhi will go only up to Mukarba Chowk from tomorrow till September 10. The authorities of the HRTC said that passengers were advised to plan their travel itinerary for Delhi accordingly.

#Kullu #Manali