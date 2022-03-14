After AAP victory in Punjab, Shimla Municipal Corporation poll litmus test for BJP, Congress

Party seeks to emerge as third force which may tilt electoral equations

After AAP victory in Punjab, Shimla Municipal Corporation poll litmus test for BJP, Congress

AAP workers take out a rally in Shimla. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 13

The Shimla MC elections will prove to be a litmus test for both BJP and Congress before the Assembly poll later this year with AAP seeking to emerge as a third force in the bipolar polity of Himachal.

AAP can provide a third option in the Shimla MC poll which could possibly tilt the electoral equations.

As such, the ruling BJP and the Congress will muster their organisational strength to win the Shimla MC poll, due anytime in May-June this year. At present, the Shimla MC is controlled by the BJP, which won it for the first time in the last poll. Sensing the importance of the Shimla MC, the Congress is desperate to wrest it.

Both parties are taking the Shimla MC poll seriously and have constituted committees and assigned tasks to leaders. Being in power, the BJP has a clear advantage, besides the added advantage of the saffron party’s spectacular win in four states.

However, with Shimla district being a Congress bastion, the party could encash on the sentiment. The employees’ anti-government stand could also tilt the scale in favour of the Congress, which faces an uphill task, considering the party’s decimation across the country. With a sizeable number of government employees being voters in Shimla, the MC poll will be a fiercely fought battle.

The role of AAP will be keenly watched by everyone as the party intends to make its presence felt in the MC poll. There are 41 wards in the urban body. However, AAP, which has a negligible presence in the hill state, will have to virtually start from a scratch though now people from every field are queuing up to be on the forefront.

Himachal has always had a two-party system, barring the brief mark made by some third option. The first non-Congress government was formed in 1977 when the Janata Party regime, headed by Shanta Kumar, came to power. After 1985, the BJP and the Congress have ruled alternately. So it now remains to be seen if the BJP can break this trend.

The first serious attempt to forge a third front was in 1967 when bureaucrat-turned politician Takur Sen Negi floated the Lok Jan Party, which won two Assembly seats in the 1972 poll. Later in 1990, the Janata Dal won 11 seats in the Assembly poll with Vijai Singh Mankotia being at the forefront. Another serious attempt to float a regional party was in 1996 when former Telecommunication Minister Sukh Ram floated his political outfit Himachal Vikas Congress. The HVC managed to win five seats in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP .

Later, in 2012, a breakaway faction of the BJP led by Maheshwar Singh, former BJP state president and MP, floated the Himachal Lokhit Party which managed to win one seat in the 2012 Assembly poll but merged with the BJP in 2017.

Negligible presence in state

  • The role of AAP will be keenly watched by everyone as the party intends to make its presence felt in the MC poll
  • There are 41 wards in the urban body
  • However, AAP, which has a negligible presence in the hill state, will have to virtually start from scratch though now people from every field are queuing up to be part of AAP.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

2
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

3
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, 'Chintan Shivir' to be held after Parliament session

4
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Nation

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for 'ramming' Land Rover into DCP's car; later released on bail

9
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

10
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Thanks voters for their love

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College