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Home / Himachal Pradesh / After Asiad bronze, Seema sets eyes on 2028 Olympics

After Asiad bronze, Seema sets eyes on 2028 Olympics

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gives away an award cheque to Asian Games bronze medal winner Seema Kumari in Shimla on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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In high spirits after winning the Asian Games bronze medal in the 10,000-m race, athlete Seema Kumari has set her eyes on bigger goals. She is gearing up for the 2028 Olympics, set to be hosted in Los Angeles, US.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitated Seema with a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore for her Asian Games performance. Seema, while speaking with The Tribune, said that every athlete dreams of representing her country in the Olympics. “So far, no woman athlete from Himachal Pradesh has represented the country in the Olympics in athletics. I want to be the first one to do it and give a memorable performance.” Inspired by Olympian Lalita Babar, she said, “I will focus on the upcoming competitions and make efforts to qualify for the Olympics.”

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Seema thanked her supporters saying, “I want to thank people, who have supported me throughout my journey, as they played a crucial role in turning my dreams into a reality.”

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She also thanked the Chief Minister, saying support from the state government was very important for every athlete. “Being honoured by the state serves as great motivation for athletes to work harder and bring more laurels to the state at national and international levels,” she added.

Born on January 10, 2001, in Reta village of Chamba district, Seema’s journey has been full of challenges. She lost her father at the age of 12 and her family relied on farming and cattle rearing for its livelihood. Her sporting talent was noticed during school-level competitions. In 2015, she was selected for the Sports Authority of India hostel in Dharamsala, following which she began winning medals at various national and international competitions.

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