After BBMB victory, Shanan Power House emerges as next test of Himachal CM Sukhu’s resolve

With the long-pending BBMB power-sharing dispute moving towards resolution in Himachal Pradesh’s favour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has turned his attention to another crucial issue concerning the state’s rights over its hydroelectric resources — ownership and control of the historic Shanan Hydroelectric Power House at Joginder Nagar, about 40 km from here.

Under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the project was given to Punjab till the expiry of lease agreement.

The Shanan project was commissioned in 1925 during the British regime under a 99-year lease agreement signed between the then ruler of Mandi State , Raja Joginder Sen, and British engineer Colonel BC Batty. The lease expired in March 2024, triggering a legal dispute over the project's ownership and control. Himachal Pradesh maintains that the project should have reverted to the state after the lease period ended. Punjab, however, has staked its claim over the project and approached the Supreme Court, setting the stage for another legal confrontation between the neighbouring states.

Sukhu has made it clear that his government will vigorously pursue the case and will not compromise on what it considers Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate rights. He has also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the historic power house, alleging that its heritage buildings, roads, tracks and distinctive haulage system have suffered neglect due to inadequate maintenance.

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The Shanan dispute has assumed added political importance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s November 6 verdict in the decades-old BBMB power-sharing case. The apex court’s direction for the supply of nearly 11,973 million units of electricity to Himachal Pradesh over the next 20 years has provided a major boost to the state’s longstanding demand for its legitimate share in power generated from the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who first raised the Shanan issue in 1990, told The Tribune that the project was not merely an electricity-generating asset but a living monument to the region’s engineering and industrial heritage. The century-old project, with its unique mountain railway and haulage infrastructure, represents a remarkable chapter in the history of hydroelectric development in the western Himalayas.

He said the state’s claim went beyond the question of ownership, with the preservation of its historic infrastructure also emerging as an important concern. He alleged that Himachal Pradesh had been denied its rightful ownership of the project during the reorganisation of states in 1996.

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With the BBMB battle producing a favourable outcome, Shanan has now emerged as the next major test of the Chief Minister’s political resolve. A favourable verdict would not only strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s claim over a strategically important hydroelectric asset but also pave the way for the restoration and conservation of one of the state’s most distinctive engineering landmarks.