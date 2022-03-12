After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Himachal Pradesh to go to polls this year end

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain arrived in Shimla to celebrate AAP's victory beyond Delhi. Tribune photo: Amit Kanwar

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 12

Having triumphed Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has now set its eyes on conquering Himachal as the party on Saturday formally announced its plans to contest the Himachal Assembly polls to be able to provide an alternative to the common man who is “fed up with both the BJP and the Congress”.

All set to make inroads into Himachal, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday arrived here to celebrate the party’s victory beyond Delhi. “It is only AAP which knows the mantra to defeat BJP, which we have done thrice in Delhi. Congress cannot take on the BJP,” he said. He said the AAP will now be an option available to the electorate of Himachal as people are fed up with ‘khaas’ and want ‘aam’ as their representatives.

He claimed some leaders from both the BJP and the Congress were in touch with the AAP.

“There are good people in every party and they are all welcome to join us,” he said.

“In Himachal, people have been voting the BJP and the Congress to power alternately despite being fed up with both as there is no viable alternative,” he remarked.

He claimed that the AAP will form the next government in Himachal as people want their ‘vikaas’ and not of netas.

He said notwithstanding the geographical constraints, the AAP will now focus on Himachal.

“We could not do so well in Uttrakhand as we are not such a big party that can focus together in many states at the same time. Moreover, we wanted to focus in Punjab wholeheartedly,” he said when asked about the AAP not doing well in Uttrakhand.

“The focus will now be in HP, both for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections and later assembly polls. We already have party set up in each of the 68 assembly segments and now we will consolidate further,” said Jain at the party office in Khalini. He said the focus will not just be on replicating the Delhi model here but depending on the feedback from the public, development works will be rolled out.

“Why take tax from people if you cannot provide basic infrastructure like water and power free to people. Is the tax for netas or for welfare of the common man,” he quipped.

Jain said a roadmap will be prepared for Himachal by taking feedback from the public and intelligentsia. He said it is the prerequisite for any developed nation to provide the basic needs like water and power free to people.

Jain said the financial health of Punjab was very grim as the loan was over Rs three to four lakh crores.

“Unfortunately, nobody knows where this money has gone as it has certainly not gone to people in the form of development works. Probably, it has gone to the netas and this we will find out in due course of time,” he remarked.

The AAP party workers took out a procession to celebrate the party’s victory in Punjab. The leaders claimed that more than 10,000 people had taken the AAP membership within the last two days, a clear indication of their preference for the common man’s party.

