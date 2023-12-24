After drubbing in mayoral poll, another blow for Congress in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 23

After facing a drubbing in the mayoral elections in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), the ruling Congress faced another defeat in the Solan zone election for the post of director of HP State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank held here yesterday.

BJP-supported candidate Yogender Verma won the poll by a margin of 213 votes. He defeated the Congress-supported candidate Manish Sharma. As many as 2023 voters from Solan, Arki, Kasauli as well as Pacchad and Renukaji from Sirmaur district participated in the voting.

Two setbacks in a fortnight While the Congress was busy fighting intra-party battles in Solan, two consecutive defeats in the last 15 days indicates the eroding voter base of the party led by its senior most cabinet minister Dhani Ram Shandil

cabinet minister Dhani Ram Shandil Instead of forging unity, the ruling party was focusing on its internal squabbling where two factions were trying to outdo each other merely months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

The Congress faced an embarrassing defeat at all booths barring Rajgarh. In Kandaghat booth, BJP-supported Yogender Verma polled as much as 321 while the Congress-supported candidate Manish Sharma could barely poll 121 votes. Kandaghat is the home-turf of the block Congress committee president as well as the local MLA and Health and Family Welfare minister DR Shandil.

At booth No. 1 in Solan, Yogender Verma polled 260 votes while Manish Sharma could bag only 228 votes. The situation was no different in booth No. 2 in Solan where Verma polled 244 while Kumar secured 234. In Arki booth, the difference was, however, thin with Verma polling 65 votes as against 58 polled by Sharma while one vote was declared invalid.

The Congress failed to secure a lead in any of the four booths in Solan district. In Sirmaur district in Sarahan booth, Verma polled 104 as against 95 polled by Sharma while one vote was declared invalid. The lone saving grace for the Congress was its score in Rajgarh booth where Manish Sharma polled 166 as against 121 secured by Yogender Verma.

Senior BJP leaders comprising district president Rattan Pal, former health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal , Solan block president Madan Thakur and others were not only present to cheer the party functionaries, but they ensured their party-supported candidates mustered the requisite support to ensure their victory as against the Congress whose leaders preferred to stay away.

