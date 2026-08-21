Days after the Labour Officer, Chamba, issued a show-cause notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Chamba, over alleged labour law violations, the highway authority has hit back, seeking an independent inquiry against the officer over the manner in which an inspection was conducted at its office.

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In a letter dated August 20 addressed to the Labour Commissioner-cum-Director, Employment, Himachal Pradesh, the Project Director of PIU, Chamba, has sought a detailed and independent inquiry into the conduct of the Labour Officer during the inspection and the subsequent issuance of the show-cause notice.

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The NHAI has disputed the allegations levelled against its officials and questioned the procedure followed during the inspection. It has alleged that the inspecting team entered the PIU premises without following the prescribed protocol, did not make the required entry in the visitor register and allegedly failed to provide identity proof when asked by office staff.

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According to the NHAI letter, the inspection also resulted in official government records being taken from the office. The highway authority has raised objections over the alleged removal and handling of records, maintaining that such documents are subject to confidentiality and cannot be shared without authorisation from the competent authority.

The PIU has further alleged that its officials and staff cooperated with the Labour Department despite the concerns raised during the inspection. It said the concerned officials were asked to approach the Project Director or Deputy Manager for any official information or documents required during the inspection.

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The NHAI has also referred to its internal instructions governing the handling and sharing of official documents, arguing that records connected with official work are to be treated as confidential unless their disclosure is specifically authorised.

The authority has particularly objected to the show-cause notice, which, it said, refers to possible legal action for non-provision of information and alleged “obstruction in duty of a public servant”. The NHAI has disputed the allegations, asserting that the inspecting officer did not follow the required entry and identification procedures before entering the office.

In its communication to the Labour Commissioner-cum-Director Employment, the PIU has requested that the matter be independently examined, including the circumstances surrounding the inspection, the conduct of the Labour Officer and the allegations raised by the concerned employees.

The NHAI has requested that the inquiry take into account the statements of the security guard, office assistant and site engineer, along with relevant official records, including the visitor register and other documents connected with the inspection.

The NHAI stressed that the PIU is engaged in statutory functions related to the maintenance, restoration and traffic safety of Pathankot-Chamba National Highway (NH-154A). It said uninterrupted highway operations are particularly important in view of the ongoing Manimahesh Yatra and the heavy movement of pilgrims and tourists in the region.

Earlier, on August 19, the NHAI, PIU Chamba, wrote to the Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, alleging harassment, intimidation and unlawful interference with its staff, contractor and labourers at certain work sites along the Dharwala-Bharmour stretch of NH-154A. The NHAI sought appropriate action in the matter. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Chamba Superintendent of Police to examine the matter and take appropriate action.