After Himachal Pradesh, victory of Congress in Karnataka proves wind is blowing against BJP: Pratibha Singh

Chandigarh, May 12
Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh on Saturday said winning Karnataka was a grand victory for the party.
Pratibha Singh--reacting to the Karnataka assembly election results--said that the people have completely rejected the BJP's alleged “politics of polarisation”.
After Himachal Pradesh, the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka has proved that the wind was blowing against the BJP in the country.
She said that now the countdown of the BJP has started in the country, and in 2024, the Congress would form the government in the centre.
Singh also congratulated all the leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharg, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Expressing her gratitude to the voters of Karnataka, she said this victory would encourage the party workers in other states of the country as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat
Cong: 139, BJP: 62: JDS: 20, Others: 3
'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result
Addresses a press conference after Congress’s good showing i...
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...
Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'
Sushil Rinku doesn't trail in any round
After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win
After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...