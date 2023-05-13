After Himachal Pradesh, victory of Congress in Karnataka proves wind is blowing against BJP: Pratibha Singh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh on Saturday said winning Karnataka was a grand victory for the party.

Pratibha Singh--reacting to the Karnataka assembly election results--said that the people have completely rejected the BJP's alleged “politics of polarisation”.

After Himachal Pradesh, the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka has proved that the wind was blowing against the BJP in the country.

She said that now the countdown of the BJP has started in the country, and in 2024, the Congress would form the government in the centre.

Singh also congratulated all the leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharg, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Expressing her gratitude to the voters of Karnataka, she said this victory would encourage the party workers in other states of the country as well.