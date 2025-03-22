DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal / After Kharar, 4 Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses damaged in Punjab's Amritsar

After Kharar, 4 Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses damaged in Punjab's Amritsar

Pro-Khalistan slogans found written on buses
article_Author
PTI
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:25 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the buses parked at the Amritsar bus stand. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The windshields of four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation were smashed at the bus stand here by some unidentified persons on Saturday, police said.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written on the buses.

The vehicles were parked at the parking lot of a bus stand here and nobody was present inside them when the incident took place.

Advertisement

Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

The incident came days after the windshield and some windows of a HRTC bus were damaged by two unidentified persons in Mohali’s Kharar.

Advertisement

These incidents came close on the heels of a row which had erupted after some locals in Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

To vent their anger, Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists pasted the image of Bhindranwale on HRTC buses, as well as some private ones, in Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper