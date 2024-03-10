After MLAs, sword hangs over rebel Congress councillors

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 9

While the disqualification of six Congress “rebel” MLAs has become the cynosure of politics in the state, in Solan the sword of disqualification hangs over four “rebel” Congress councillors.

The final verdict is awaited from the Urban Development Director, even as Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma probed the matter after the District Congress Committee president sought the disqualification of the councillors.

Sharma confirmed that the inquiry report had been sent to the Urban Development Department (UDD) Director after considering all facts placed by the four councillors, the DCC president and other councillors. Despite having the majority of nine of the 17 councillors, the official Congress candidates for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts lost the polls.

The four councillors who voted against the party’s candidate — Usha Sharma, Punam Grover, Abhay Sharma and Rajeev Kaura — attracted defection under Section 8A of the HP Municipal Corporation Act, according to the DCC president’s complaint. The four councillors contested the disqualification, terming the complaint letter as a preconceived notion having no facts. Congress’ Usha Sharma had won the Mayor’s poll and BJP’s Mira Anand was elected the Deputy Mayor on December 7.

Sharma’s victory was hailed as the party’s victory by Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil soon after the election. The four councillors claimed that, prior to the elections, no whip was issued by the Congress in favour of Sardar Singh and Sangeeta Thakur for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, respectively. No such direction was communicated to the councillors through letter, nor was it recorded in the proceedings written soon after the election process by the presiding officer.

No convincing document was given by the DCC president and the councillors pressing for disqualification to the enquiry officer. As per a RTI reply, the DCC claimed that he had given the authorisation letter from the Congress to Sardar Singh, the party’s official nominee for the post of Mayor, before the elections. Singh further gave it to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), who was the presiding officer for the election, before the election process had begun. He also added that the party’s official nominees for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor were Sardar Singh and Sangeeta Thakur, respectively.

The four councillors contested the claim as the letter was handed over to the ADC after the poll process had begun and DCC president Shiv Kumar had handed over the letter from outside the room where the elections were taking place.

It remains to be seen what view the DC took in his report, and whether it would be acceptable to all councillors.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Solan