After NHAI, Shimla MC removes 61 encroachments at four sites

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) started an anti-encroachment drive and removed around 61 encroachments and issued challans in Mall Road, Lower Bazaar, Ganj Bazaar and Ram Bazaar areas today.

The move comes three days after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started a demolition drive to remove encroachments along the NH-5 in Shimla.

Amar Chand, Superintendent, SMC Estate branch, said, “We have begun removing encroachments after the High Court issued an order in this regard. Many shopkeepers and residents have started encroaching on the area adjacent to their respective shops and houses.”

He said, “We have removed 61 encroachments and extended overhangings outside shops, in four areas of the city and issued challans of Rs 1,000 each to the violators.”

He said outside shops, showroom shutters and articles kept on roadsides obstruct pedestrians and present a cluttered look. Thousands of tourists from different parts of the country throng the city and such encroachments create a poor impression, he added.

MC officials said the drive would continue in the coming days. They added encroachments at Boileauganj, Totu and Summer Hill would also be removed soon.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive of the NHAI continued in BCS and Khalini areas for the fourth day. It removed more than 32 encroachments in the two areas on Thursday.

However, an NHAI official said, “People said they were not served prior notice to remove encroachments along the NH-5. Thus, we have given them time to remove encroachments on their own till Sunday, after which the demolition drive will resume again.”