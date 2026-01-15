After prolonged dry spell, Himachal to receive snow, rain from January 16 to 21

After witnessing a prolonged dry spell, Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness snow along with rain from January 16 to 21.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, a fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 16. As a result, light snowfall and rainfall is very likely to occur in the isolated places of middle and higher hills of the state from January 16 to 21. While weather will remain dry in plains and low hills of the state till January 18, they will be witnessing light rain on January 19 and 20.

During this period, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C while maximum temperatures will also fall by 2°C to 5°C, leading to an intense cold wave in many places of the state.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were below 2°C to 4°C in most places of the state, ranging between minus 6°C to 7°C. However, maximum temperatures in many places of the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal, ranging between 2°C to 23°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 7°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 2°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 1.1°C, Kangra 3°C, Mandi 1.7°C, Bilaspur 2.5°C, Hamirpur 0.8°C, Kalpa minus 0.5°C, Sundernagar and Bhuntar recorded 0.5°C each, Una 2.6°C, Nahan 6.6°C, Paonta Sahib 6°C, Kufri 2.8°C, Narkanda 3°C, Reckong Peo 1.5°C and Tabo minus 4.9°C.

With 23.5°C maximum temperature, Solan was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 6.2°C minimum temperature.