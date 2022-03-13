After Punjab, AAP sets its eyes on Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 12

After the victory in Punjab, AAP has now set its eyes on Himachal as the party today announced its plans to contest the Assembly poll to be able to provide an alternative to the common man, who is fed up with both BJP and Congress.

Why take tax? Why take tax from people if you cannot provide basic facilities like water and power free to people? Satyender Jain, Delhi Health Minister

All set to make inroads into Himachal, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain today arrived here to celebrate the party’s victory beyond Delhi. “It is only AAP which knows the mantra to defeat the BJP, which we have done thrice in Delhi. The Congress cannot take on the BJP,” he said. AAP would now be an option available to the electorate of Himachal as people were fed up with ‘khaas’ and want ‘aam’ as their representatives.

He claimed some leaders from both BJP and Congress were in touch with AAP. “There are good people in every party and they are all welcome to join us,” he said.

“In Himachal, people have been voting the BJP and the Congress to power alternately despite being fed up with both as there is no viable option,” he said. He claimed that AAP would form the next government in Himachal as people want their ‘vikaas’ and not of netas’.

Attempts by AAP to make foray into Himachad had proved to be unsuccessful in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll as all four AAP candidates, including Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Kargil hero Capt Vikram Batra from the Hamirpur, had lost.

Jain defended AAP’s unimpressive performance in Uttarakhand by stating that the party could not do so well as they could not focus together on many states at the same time. Moreover, they wanted to focus on Punjab wholeheartedly, he added.

“The focus will now be on HP, both for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections and later Assembly poll. We already have party setup in 68 segments and now we will consolidate these,” said Jain at the party office in Khalini.

“Why take tax from people if you cannot provide basic infrastructure like water and power free to people,” he quipped.

Jain said a road map would be prepared for Himachal by taking the feedback from the public and intelligentsia. It was the prerequisite for any developed nation to provide the basic needs like water and power free to people.

Jain said the financial health of Punjab was very grim as the loan was over Rs 3 to 4 lakh crores. “Unfortunately, nobody knows where this money has gone as it has certainly not gone to people in the form of development works. Probably, it has gone to the netas and this we will find out in due course of time,” he said.

AAP party workers took out a procession to celebrate the party’s victory in Punjab.