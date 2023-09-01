After rain disaster, Shimla sees illegal felling of trees

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 31

Following the cutting of “dangerous” trees as a safety measure amid the recent disaster, now illegal axing of trees has also begun in the city. Recently, the owner of a city-based hotel near Victory Tunnel got five deodar trees axed without getting any prior permission from the Forest Department.

When the matter came to the notice of the department, officials inspected the spot and prepared a report in that regard.

“The case has been sent to the MC court. An appropriate action will be taken as per the MC Act,” said Divisional Forest Officer Anita Bhardwaj

The Shimla MC has received over 800 applications for the removal of unsafe trees across the city

Uprooted trees caused a substantial damage during the recent rain disaster in the state. In view of the safety of city residents and property, dangerous trees are being now identified and axed by the Forest Department. The Shimla MC has received over 800 applications for the removal of unsafe trees across the city.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anita Bhardwaj said, “Five trees have been axed illegally near Landmark Hotel in the city. We have got the axed tree parts measured. The cut trees are lying there only, but the owner cannot utilise them. The case has been sent to the MC court. We have not imposed any penalty in the case so far. An appropriate action will be taken as per the MC Act.”

“We had received an application for cutting these trees, but the permission wasn’t granted as these were not dangerous. We have taken cognisance of the offence and will take action in the case,” added the DFO.

When told that wooden logs were being carved out of axed trees, the DFO said, “I will get the matter examined. As per law, the owner cannot use those trees or tree parts.”

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “A challan will be presented in the MC court in connection with the case. It will be followed by issuing of summons, filing of reply, counter-reply and arguments after which a judgment will come. It’s a lengthy process.”

Meanwhile, even as rates have been fixed by the Shimla MC for the axing of dangerous trees, residents are being charged exorbitantly by workers. As per the MC rates, the maximum amount for cutting a large tree is Rs 25,000, but there are groups of workers who have been charging even up to Rs 50,000 for cutting a single tree.

The DFO said, “We get trees axed only on the government land. For axing trees on private land, we only accord permission and the residents themselves hire workers for getting the work done. Following the recent disaster, a number of residents want ‘dangerous’ trees axed. The number of experts, who can cut trees while ensuring safety of people and property, is limited. So, many residents voluntarily agree to pay higher price for getting such trees axed.”

