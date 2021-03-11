After Shimla, Dharamsala gears up for Modi's two-day visit

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 1

After Shimla, preparations have started i in Dharamsala for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay here for two nights on June 16 and 17. He will be here for the Conference of Chief Secretaries.

Sources say that the top floor of the new Circuit House, which houses the suite for the Governor, is being decked up for the Prime Minister’s stay. The Circuit House has been given a new look. The rooms on the top floor will be used as the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) for two days while the PMO staff will be working from the Circuit House.

Circuit House decked up for PM’s stay The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay in Dharamsala on June 16, 17

The new Circuit House, which houses the suite for the Governor, is being prepared for Modi’s stay

The rooms on the top floor of the Circuit House will be used as the PM’s office

The meeting of the Chief Secretaries of all states to be presided over by the Prime Minister will be held in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium. The scenic cricket stadium brought up against the backdrop of snow-clad Dhauladhar mountain ranges will add spectacle to the event.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is arriving here tomorrow. The sources say that the Chief Minister will spend most of his time in the region for the next fortnight to ensure proper arrangements for the conference.

Besides the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind will also visit Dharamsala on June 10. He will be here to preside over the convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). The President will also stay in the Dharamsala Circuit House in the same suite that is being readied for the Prime Minister. The President will fly from Dharamsala to the Atal Tunnel in Kullu district on June 11.

No political programme of the Prime Minister has been notified in Kangra district but it is expected that the district, which is politically significant having 15 Assembly segments, may get some largesse in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.