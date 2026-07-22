After trader’s death in bull attack, stray cattle at Solan’s Kumarhatti being shifted to cow shelters

The Animal Husbandry Department has begun shifting stray bulls, which posed a threat to local residents, to a cow shelter after a trader was fatally attacked by one such animal at Kumarhatti in Solan district recently. The department’s initiative was supported by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which provided necessary equipment to relocate the animal to the cow shelter at Handa Kundi in Baddi. Dr Vivek Lamba, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said, “As per the Supreme Court’s directions issued in November 2025, all stray animals are to be shifted to the nearest shelter. The issue attained urgency after a trader lost his life at Kumarhatti.”

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He added that six bulls, including one notorious for aggressive behaviour, roaming in the Kumarhatti area had been rescued and shifted to the cow shelter at Handa Kundi. To ensure safe transportation of the ferocious animal, a team of veterinary experts tranquilised it before moving it to the shelter.

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A similar incident had occurred at Chamakhri Pul village in Arki a few months ago when a farmer was killed in a bull attack. Following the incident, the department had shifted the animal to the Handa Kundi cow shelter. Dr Lamba appealed to residents to inform the department about any stray animal found roaming on roads. He also urged livestock owners not to abandon their animals after they were no longer of use.

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Besides owners abandoning domestic cattle, the tendency to leave cattle to graze along roads has also become a cause for concern. Several tagged cattle can be seen wandering on the highway or resting inside railway tunnels during the day, posing a serious risk to commuters. “Cattle owners have been directed to discontinue this practice as it endangers the lives of both animals and motorists,” said Dr Lamba.

The Supreme Court has laid down a nationwide framework for managing stray animals and mitigating public safety risks. The directives mandate the municipal bodies to remove stray dogs from institutional areas and relocate them to shelters. They also permit the euthanasia of rabid or dangerously aggressive dogs in accordance with prescribed norms.

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Additionally, transport departments and the NHAI have been directed to remove stray animals and cattle from national highways, state highways and expressways. The rescued animals must be housed safely, provided veterinary care and 24x7 helpline numbers must be displayed along highways to enable commuters to report the presence of stray animals.

Earlier, the NHAI had instructed its contractors to affix retro-reflective tapes to the horns and legs of stray cattle to reduce the risk of accidents. The initiative was proposed after several instances of cattle wandering on highways and endangering the lives of motorists, particularly during the evening when visibility is poor.

The decision, however, could not be implemented as affixing reflective tapes after restraining cattle was a specialised task that road contractors were not equipped to perform, said Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, Shimla.

Dahiya said that three vulnerable locations had been identified on the Parwanoo-Solan stretch of the national highway where cattle frequently stray onto the road to feed on dumped leftover food. He urged the administration to curb the indiscriminate disposal of food waste so that cattle do not loiter on the highway.