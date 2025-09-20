DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / After year-long wait, villagers finally get doc at Kherian CHC

After year-long wait, villagers finally get doc at Kherian CHC

The Tribune Impact: Residents from Kherian, Bauree, Nagni, Pundar, Bhadwar and Baghni now have renewed access to primary healthcare
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
A Himachal Tribune clipping dated August 9 highlights the plight of residents stalling their healthcare services.
After nearly a year of stalled medical services, the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kherian under Nurpur health block has finally got a doctor, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of villagers. The out-patient department (OPD), which had shut down last October following the retirement of the only doctor, resumed services yesterday.

The resumption comes as a lifeline for about 18,000 residents across eight gram panchayats, who had been left without access to basic healthcare. Their struggle was highlighted by The Tribune on August 9, drawing attention to the crisis.

Established in October 2022 during the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, the CHC was inaugurated by then minister and MLA Rakesh Pathania, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the region.

Vikram Singh Bittu, pradhan of Kherian panchayat, thanked Chief Minister and former MLA Ajay Mahajan for ensuring a doctor’s posting, while urging the government to also fill the second vacant post so the six-bed indoor ward can function.

Residents from Kherian, Bauree, Nagni, Pundar, Bhadwar and Baghni now have renewed access to primary healthcare, along with emergency support through a fully equipped 108 ambulance stationed at the CHC.

Dr Ankita Chaudhary, who has joined duty, assured that she would strive to provide quality medical care and also work to revive the private Krishna Diagnostic Laboratory, which had shut down in the absence of a doctor.

