Against all odds, Chamba girl tops JNU entrance exam

Defying geographical barriers and proving that determination outweighs circumstances, a young woman from the remote hill district of Chamba has scripted an inspiring success story by securing All-India Rank 1 in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the MA History entrance examination of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

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Himani Sharma, a History graduate from Government College Chamba, achieved the feat through self-study and academic guidance from her college teachers, without enrolling in expensive coaching institutes or relocating to a metropolitan city.

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Her achievement was celebrated at a felicitation ceremony held at Government College Chamba on Tuesday, where Principal Prof Rakesh Rathour honoured her with a certificate, memento and a cash award in recognition of bringing laurels to the college and Himachal Pradesh.

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Hailing from one of the country's aspirational districts, Himani's accomplishment has become a source of pride for the region and an inspiration for students from rural and resource-constrained backgrounds.

Expressing his emotions, head of the History department, Prof Maniraj Singh Rathour, said Himani's late-night phone call informing him of the result was one of the most memorable moments of his teaching career.

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"When a student from a geographically challenging district like Chamba reaches the top of the merit list of one of India's most prestigious universities through self-study alone, it becomes the greatest reward for a teacher. Her success proves that commitment and hard work matter far more than access to expensive coaching," he said.

Principal Prof Rakesh Rathour congratulated Himani and described her achievement as a matter of immense pride for the institution. "Himani has demonstrated that strong determination can overcome even the toughest geographical and economic challenges," he said.

Delighted over her success, Himani credited consistency, discipline and the constant encouragement of her teacher Prof Maniraj Singh Rathour. "He always motivated us to dream big and work relentlessly towards achieving those dreams. His guidance and regular encouragement played a crucial role in my preparation," she said.

Teachers and students of the college congratulated Himani, expressing hope that her journey—from the rugged mountains of Chamba to earning the top rank for admission to JNU's History programme—would encourage many more students from remote areas to pursue higher education with confidence.