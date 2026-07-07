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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Age no barrier: 75-year-old with 32 degrees sits for another exam in Himachal

Age no barrier: 75-year-old with 32 degrees sits for another exam in Himachal

Hailing from Himachal's Kangra district, Milkhi Ram appeared for a Sanskrit examination at IGNOU's study centre in Hamirpur on June 30

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PTI
Hamirpur, Updated At : 05:28 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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"If the desire to learn remains alive, age can never become a barrier," says 75-year-old Milkhi Ram, who has the distinction of having 32 academic degrees to his credit and recently appeared for an examination to get another degree.

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Hailing from the Gandar area of Himachal's Kangra district, Ram appeared for a Sanskrit examination at IGNOU's study centre in Hamirpur on June 30.

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His presence in the examination hall, at an age when most people prioritise comfort, inspired and motivated students.

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The MA in Sanskrit programme at IGNOU is recognised as equivalent to an 'Acharya' degree. Ram was the oldest examinee at the centre.

Born on February 10, 1952, Ram obtained his bachelor's degree from a private college in Dharamshala in 1976 after he joined the Forest Department in 1972.

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Despite the increasing work and family responsibilities, he never abandoned his studies. By the time he retired from a Grade-I position in 2010, Ram had already secured 26 degrees, and the figure has now risen to 32.

The list of his academic achievements includes BEd, Prabhakar, LLB, Journalism (JMC), BA (Sanskrit), MA (Hindi, Political Science, Sociology, History, English, Economics), MBA, MPhil, and PhD in Hindi.

"Young people should prioritise education as knowledge is an asset that can never be taken away. Education is the most powerful medium for the development of both society and an individual," said Ram on Tuesday.

He credits his wife, Vidya Devi, for supporting him in his long academic journey. Devi is also a retired Grade-I officer of the Forest Department, while their son, Rakesh Kumar, is an Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) officer under the Ministry of Railways.

"The support of my family, especially my wife, son, and daughter-in-law, has constantly inspired me to move forward," he says. He adds that he recently underwent eye treatment to ensure that he continues his studies and exam preparation without any problems.

Prof Sanjay Kumar, who was in charge of the Hamirpur Study Centre where Ram took the 'Acharya' exam, said his story conveys that success is not determined by age but by a passion for learning, discipline and determination.

"At a time when many young people drop out of their studies due to minor challenges, Ram serves as an inspiration to society and stands as a living example of dedication to education," he said.

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