Agency to help in seeking forest clearance: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 28

The state government has decided to provide handholding to user agencies through the Forest Clearance Consultant Organisation (FCCO) to speed up the process of clearances in FCA and FRA cases.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that expert agencies could advice the user agencies in the preparation and submission of proposals for seeking forest clearance from the Union Government.

The Chief Minister said that the accreditation of the FCCO would help in speeding up development in the state by expediting the process for approval of FCA cases.