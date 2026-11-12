Aggressive stray bulls terrorise Nurpur residents, authorities unconcerned

The growing menace of stray and abandoned cattle, particularly aggressive bulls, has emerged as a serious public safety concern in Nurpur town, with residents accusing the government authorities of failing to take sustained action despite repeated complaints and assurances.

Herds of stray bulls and cows can be seen frequently roaming freely in busy markets, residential streets, public parks and other crowded places, posing a threat to pedestrians, commuters and motorists. Residents say that the situation has become particularly alarming, as aggressive bulls often chase people, triggering panic in public places. Children, women and elderly people are among the most vulnerable.

Several elderly residents have reportedly sustained serious injuries in attacks by bulls in the recent years.

Residents have expressed resentment over the failure of the Municipal Council (MC) to address the problem effectively. In July this year, the newly constituted Congress-supported MC, in coordination with the civil administration and the Animal Husbandry Department, launched a special drive and removed seven stray and abandoned bulls from Ward No. 4, represented by MC Chairperson Niti Mahajan.

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Niti Mahajan had personally supervised the drive and said that complaints about stray cattle had figured prominently during the door-to-door campaign ahead of the civic body elections in May. She had assured the residents that the issue would be addressed on priority through a phased campaign covering all wards.

However, the residents allege that the initiative failed to develop into a sustained campaign, with no significant action having been taken over the past four months. Consequently, the number of stray cattle has increased, leaving people to grapple with the problem on a daily basis. They have questioned the response of the authorities, particularly given the potential danger posed by aggressive bulls in densely populated areas. The crisis is not confined to Nurpur town but has also spread to rural areas of the region.

The situation has been compounded by the closure of the lone gaushala operated by the Animal Husbandry Department at Khajjian, near Nurpur, owing to the ongoing widening of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway. The stray cattle roaming on the highway and other busy roads have become a major traffic hazard, increasing the risk of accidents involving two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles.

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Though the state government has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for the restoration of the Khajjian gaushala following an initiative by the local MC, the residents have urged the authorities concerned to expedite the work to provide shelter for abandoned and unproductive cattle.

The previous state government had directed gram panchayats and Block Development Offices to construct cowsheds to accommodate stray cattle. However, these directions reportedly remained on paper.

Similarly, a proposal for the establishment of a cowshed having a capacity of around 500 cattle on 80 kanals identified in Khanni gram panchayat in 2015 has remained pending for years.

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The Animal Husbandry Department had launched a cattle registration and tagging programme in 2015 to identify livestock owners and discourage the abandonment of unproductive animals. However, the residents say that several tagged cattle continue to roam on roads and in public places, raising questions about the effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism and the lack of action against people who abandon their livestock.