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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Agitation in Chamba over rising inflation, paper leak

Agitation in Chamba over rising inflation, paper leak

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:21 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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The Chamba district Congress on Saturday staged a protest against rising inflation, NEET paper leak and unemployment. Party workers, youth activists and local leaders led by MLA Neeraj Nayar and Chamba District Congress president Surjeet Bharmouri took part in the protest. Bharmouri, while addressing the gathering, termed the protest a “symbolic beginning” and said that the Congress would intensify its agitation in the coming days in all Assembly constituencies. He alleged that inflation had reached unprecedented levels under the BJP-led Central Government and accused it of ignoring the hardships faced by common people.

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“Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre, domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied at above Rs 1,000 and the prices of commercial cylinders have risen sharply. The increase in fuel prices has directly impacted the cost of vegetables, milk and other essential commodities,” Bharmouri said.

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He added that senior BJP leaders had earlier taken to streets over inflation but were now silent though the country was witnessing a “record price rise”. He also accused the Central Government of failing to address the concerns of the youth and students over the examination paper leak cases.

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Bharmouri claimed that nearly 90 examination papers had allegedly been leaked in the last decade, including recruitment and entrance examinations such as NEET, NET/JRF, JEE and railway recruitment tests. “Students are frustrated and angry. The future of lakhs of youth is being jeopardised due to repeated paper leak incidents,” he added.

The MLA alleged that unemployment and inflation had pushed the youth onto the streets. He demanded strict action against those involved in examination irregularities and questioned why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated controversies.

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“The Congress stands firmly with students, unemployed youth and common people. We will continue to raise these issues on streets and in Parliament,” Nayar said.

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