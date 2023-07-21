Agnihotri dedicates works worth Rs 51L in Haroli sub-division

Una, July 20
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today dedicated to the people, three community utility buildings in the Haroli sub-division. A sum of Rs 51 lakh has been spent on these. The three buildings have been constructed in Beetan, Hira Nagar and Gondpur Jaichand villages. He said 15 new tubewells are being set up in Beetan and Singan villages to mitigate water scarcity in the upper reaches of the Haroli Assembly segment. He said a water storage tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litre is being constructed in Amrali village and will be the biggest storage tank in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster