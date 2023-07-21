Agnihotri dedicates works worth Rs 51L in Haroli sub-division

Our Correspondent

Una, July 20

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today dedicated to the people, three community utility buildings in the Haroli sub-division. A sum of Rs 51 lakh has been spent on these. The three buildings have been constructed in Beetan, Hira Nagar and Gondpur Jaichand villages. He said 15 new tubewells are being set up in Beetan and Singan villages to mitigate water scarcity in the upper reaches of the Haroli Assembly segment. He said a water storage tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litre is being constructed in Amrali village and will be the biggest storage tank in the state.

