Agnihotri inspects development works at Baba Balak Nath Temple

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri offered prayers and performed a yajna at Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh in Barsar tehsil of Hamirpur district on Wednesday. He visited the sacred cave, paid obeisance at the idol of Baba Balak Nath and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

Later, Agnihotri inspected various development works around the temple complex, being undertaken with the support of Asian Development Bank (ADB). He also inquired about various arrangements and facilities on the temple premises for the pilgrims. Baba Balak Nath Trust manages the temple and donations received are used for to run various welfare activities, including a degree college, Sanskrit college, school, a regular community kitchen etc.

Agnihotri said that the state government had initiated a development project of around Rs 70 crore at the temple to provide better and improved facilities. He said that people from all walks of life and faith visit the shrine to seek the blessings of Baba Balak Nath.

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple complex, the Deputy Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome. Barsar SDM Swati Dogra, who is also the Chairperson of Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust, and Temple Officer Rajesh Kumar briefed the minister on the current status of various development projects. Senior Congress leader and HRTC Board of Directors member Balwinder Singh ‘Bablu’, was present on the occasion.