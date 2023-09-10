Agnihotri lays stone of indoor stadium in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, September 9

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid the foundation stone of an indoor stadium to be constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore at Khad village in the Haroli Assembly segment. The stadium would have a multi-purpose hall, fitness centre, yoga and meditation halls.

Agnihotri said that the first installment of Rs 5 crore had been deposited with the Public Works Department (PWD) for initiating the work on the project. The stadium to be constructed near Government College, Khad, would facilitate students as well as locals, he added.

He said that academic sessions at the college began in 2016 and three batches of students had passed out. He added that the college had a strength of about 300 students in undergraduate courses and it was also providing higher education opportunities, particularly to girl students, near their homes. Agnihotri said that new courses would be introduced in the college and vacant posts would be filled soon.

He directed the college authorities to digitise the records of students and track the pass-outs regarding higher education, self employment or employment opportunities, besides career guidance.

He told the college Principal, RK Sharma, to organise alumni meetings every year so that students could learn from those who had succeeded in making a good career.

Agnihotri announced Rs 13 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras on the college campus, besides a public address system in the college auditorium.

Meanwhile, the college principal handed over a cheque for Rs 35,100 to the Deputy Chief Minister towards the disaster relief fund.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una