Agnihotri making false allegations: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

The state BJP yesterday accused the Leader of the Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, of making false and baseless allegations against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to save his post. Defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections was staring the faction-ridden Congress in the face, the BJP said.

“The Leader of the Opposition is struggling to save his post amid the fight for supremacy and is unnerved by the manner in which the government tightened the noose on liquor and mining mafia,” state BJP General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said. People are well aware as to which government worked for them and which government misguided them, he maintained.

The Una district, Agnihotri’s home turf, had seen unprecedented development during the past four years and projects worth Rs 1,600 crore had either been completed or were under execution, Jamwal said. He also lauded the government for reducing the power tariff for consumers. —