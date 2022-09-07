Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri promises old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 6

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today alleged that the Jai Ram Thakur government had ignored the genuine demands of its employees.

Agnihotri, in a press note issued here, said that the Congress was in favour of implementing the old pension scheme.

He said that if voted to power, the Congress would give a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to every woman and provide employment to 5 lakh youth. The outsourced employee system would be done away with and teachers recruited through school management committees would be regularised.

Agnihotri alleged, “Jai Ram Thakur’s performance has been dismal. He is perhaps a weak Chief Minister. He lacks administrative acumen and had repeatedly rolled back his decisions.

#jai ram thakur #mukesh agnihotri #una