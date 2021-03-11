Agnihotri, Sukhu factions at loggerheads in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 17

A factional feud going on in the Congress in Solan district can mar its chances of returning to power as dissidence against established leaders is building. Instead of focusing on strengthening their base among people, they are indulging in a factional feud, demoralising party workers.

Factions owing allegiance to Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition, and Sukhwinder Sukhu, Chairman of Congress’ Campaign Committee, are indulging in infighting in their constituencies. This is weakening the party, which is aiming to make a comeback in the state.

Senior party leaders have not only failed to address the grievances of the MLAs but they also seem to be supporting dissidence.

The Congress had won three of the five Assembly seats in Solan in the last elections, but this number has been reduced to two with Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Rana joining the BJP today after Hardeep Bawa, state president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and state general secretary openly criticised him.

The scenario is no different in Kasauli where Vinod Sultanpuri had lost the last Assembly elections to the BJP candidate by a narrow margin. Dhyan Singh, a retired patwari who joined the party recently, has staked his claim to the party ticket. He enjoys the support of HPCC president Pratibha Singh.

Similarly, in Solan, two-term MLA DR Shandil faces a challenge from a Congress faction. Palak Ram Kashyap has staked his claim to the party ticket there. Kashyap has the tactical support of a party faction.

The BJP, on the other hand, is eying established Congress leaders who facing dissidence in the party. After Rana, more Congress leaders can join the BJP if the Congress fails to quell infighting, says a senior party leader. He adds that even observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee seem to be here to enjoy the hospitality extended by local leaders, as they are not available to common workers.

The infighting is the result of some Congress leaders focusing on gaining prominence in the party rather than exposing the failures of the BJP government. This will only weaken the party while giving the BJP time to strengthen itself.

Dissidence against established leaders

Leaders owing allegiance to Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition, and Sukhwinder Sukhu, Chairman of Congress’ Campaign Committee, are indulging in infighting in their constituencies. This is weakening the party, which is aiming to make a comeback in the state.