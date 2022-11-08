Agnipath a mockery, claims ex-CM Hooda

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 7

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said today that he had studied in Sainik School and many of his friends had served on top posts in the military. All of them were not in favour of the Agnipath scheme for temporary recruitment of youth in the armed forces. He said the scheme was a mockery of the youth and was like ‘No rank no pension’.

Hooda, addressing mediapersons here, said the BJP top leadership was campaigning in Himachal because it was aware that the party was going to lose the elections. He added that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had to arrange Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in his home district because of the BJP’s weak position in these elections.

He said that the Congress was united and would form government in the state with a thumping majority. He said that the winning MLAs would decide Chief Minister. He added that the BJP government had been a failure on all fronts, be it economy, law and order or administration. He added that the bureaucracy was running the government. Inflation and unemployment had gone out of control.

He said that the old pension scheme (OPS) was being provided earlier as well and this would be the first promise that the Congress would fulfil after coming to power in the state.

He added that Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had already implemented the OPS.

Later, Hooda held a rally in Dhalpur and lower Dhalpur areas and canvassed for Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur. He was accompanied by other Congress leaders.