Agniveer, vendor drown in Una, bodies found

Una, June 29
Two persons, including an Agniveer, drowned in separate incidents in Una district today.
Bharat Singh (25), a resident of Panjawar village, had gone for swimming in the Swan river in Hamboli village but drowned. His body was recovered by locals after several hours. He was an Agniveer and had joined the Army six months ago after training.
In another tragic incident, Pradeep Kumar (60), a resident of Barsar in Hamirpur district, drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake near Lathiani village in Una district. Pradeep, a vegetable vendor, accidentally slipped and fell into the lake while feeding fish. His body was recovered from the lake and handed over to the bereaved family after a post-mortem examination, said Bangana SDM Sonu Goyal.
