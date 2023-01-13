Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar to tour Kangra district from tomorrow

Dharamsala, January 12
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar will tour Kangra district from January 14. The Jawali MLA, who is the lone minister from Kangra district, will start his tour after paying obeisance at Jawalamukhi and Baglmukhi temples.
While talking to The Tribune, he said he would hold a meeting with the officials and party workers on his first visit to the district after being sworn as a minister.
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Indora on January 19. Chander said party workers from Kangra wouldensure maximum participation in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi would remain in Indora for a few hours and would also pay obeisance at the Kathgarh temple.
