Agri Secretary inspects shiitake mushroom centre

Dharamsala, December 28
Agriculture Secretary C Pal Rasu conducted a surprise inspection of the shiitake mushroom centre located at Palampur under the Himachal Crop Authority Promotion Project. Centre in-charge Dr Sapan Thakur, Dr Nagendra Nag and Dr Rajneesh gave detailed information about the activities of the centre to the Agriculture Secretary.
While addressing officers and employees, Rasu said they should work expeditiously to provide all possible help and facilities to the farmers. He said the CM was continuously working with the officers to strengthen the economy of farmers.
He appreciated the activities related to the promotion of shiitake mushroom being carried out by the centre. He said this centre would prove to be a boon for the farmers. Earlier, he also chaired a review meeting of the project in Dharamsala.
Project Director Dr Sunil Chauhan gave a detailed information tabout the remaining activities and goals of the project.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...