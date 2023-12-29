Agri Secretary inspects shiitake mushroom centre

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 28

Agriculture Secretary C Pal Rasu conducted a surprise inspection of the shiitake mushroom centre located at Palampur under the Himachal Crop Authority Promotion Project. Centre in-charge Dr Sapan Thakur, Dr Nagendra Nag and Dr Rajneesh gave detailed information about the activities of the centre to the Agriculture Secretary.

While addressing officers and employees, Rasu said they should work expeditiously to provide all possible help and facilities to the farmers. He said the CM was continuously working with the officers to strengthen the economy of farmers.

He appreciated the activities related to the promotion of shiitake mushroom being carried out by the centre. He said this centre would prove to be a boon for the farmers. Earlier, he also chaired a review meeting of the project in Dharamsala.

Project Director Dr Sunil Chauhan gave a detailed information tabout the remaining activities and goals of the project.

