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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Agri varsity scientist wins research award

Agri varsity scientist wins research award

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 03:18 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Prof Akhilesh Sharma of CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya receives the award.
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Professor of Vegetable Science, Akhilesh Sharma, from Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya was conferred the Dr Biswajeet Chaudhary Memorial Award for ‘Outstanding Vegetable Research Scientist’.

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The award was presented during the group meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Vegetable Crops held at Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University in Hyderabad.

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The Vice-Chancellor of the university congratulated Prof Sharma on the achievement and praised his contributions to vegetable research, innovation and human resource development. He said the recognition brings pride to the university and reflects its commitment to excellence

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in agricultural research

and education.

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Prof Sharma was honoured for his contributions to vegetable crop improvement for both farmers and academia. He has developed 27 vegetable varieties and hybrids, including pea, chilli, cauliflower, fenugreek, parthenocarpic cucumber, tomato and cherry tomato.

His technologies have been commercialised through licensing agreements with 17 seed companies, enabling wider outreach and adoption.

He has also contributed to developing DUS guidelines for chilli, paprika and bell pepper under protected conditions. In addition, four of his vegetable production technologies have been included in the official Package of Practices (POP).

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