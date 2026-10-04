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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Agri varsity to conduct advanced research on zoonotic parasite

Agri varsity to conduct advanced research on zoonotic parasite

Dr Divya Rattan to undertake advanced research on Toxoplasma gondii

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPV), Palampur, is set to undertake advanced research on Toxoplasma gondii, an important zoonotic parasite associated with reproductive losses in sheep and goats and infection in humans. The research will be undertaken at the Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences following the award of the prestigious National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF) by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Under the fellowship, Dr Divya Rattan will undertake a nearly two-year research programme under the guidance of Dr Subhash Verma, Professor of Veterinary Microbiology, focusing on the proteomic and molecular profiling of Toxoplasma gondii. Financial assistance of approximately Rs 27.12 lakh has been sanctioned for the research.

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The ANRF N-PDF is a competitive national-level research fellowship that provides opportunities and financial support to young researchers to undertake high-quality research. The fellowship will enable the research team to investigate important molecular and proteomic aspects of the parasite and generate knowledge relevant to animal and public health.

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Congratulating the research team, Dr Vinod Sharma, Director of Research, and Dr Pankaj Sood, Dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, CSKHPKV, expressed their appreciation for the achievement. They stated that the prestigious ANRF fellowship is a matter of pride for the university and will further strengthen research in animal health, public health and the One Health domain.

Toxoplasma gondii is particularly important in sheep and goats, where infection during pregnancy can be associated with abortion, foetal death, stillbirth and the birth of weak offspring, potentially resulting in economic losses for livestock owners.

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The significance of the parasite extends beyond animal health. Cats are the definitive hosts of the parasite, and microscopic oocysts released through their faeces can contaminate soil, water, feed and food. Humans may become infected through contaminated food or water, inadequately washed vegetables, or consumption of undercooked infected meat.

While infection may remain asymptomatic in many healthy individuals, it can pose a significant risk during pregnancy and may lead to congenital toxoplasmosis, which can affect the eyes, brain and nervous system of the developing child. Infection can also become more serious in individuals with weakened immunity.

The proposed research will focus on identifying important proteins and molecular markers of the parasite, besides investigating the survival and infectivity of its environmental forms. The findings are expected to contribute to a better understanding of the parasite and may support the development of improved approaches for its surveillance, diagnosis and control in the future.

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