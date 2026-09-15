Agriculture Department yet to pay Rs 1.64 crore to 164 farmers in Sirmaur district for wheat seeds

The Agriculture Department has procured wheat seeds from farmers but the process of releasing their payments has moved at a markedly slower pace. As many as 164 farmers in Sirmaur district are still to receive around Rs 1.64 crore payments for wheat seeds supplied to the department months ago. The department procured around 10,500 quintals of wheat seeds from 343 farmers in the district this year. However, it has released payments to only 179 farmers so far. With preparations for the next crop gaining momentum, the delayed payments are making things difficult for the affected farmers.

For farmers, the issue is not simply about outstanding government payments. The money unpaid by the department is part of the working capital required for the farms. Expenditure on fertilisers, diesel, labour, seeds and other inputs has to be met before the next crop can be harvested.

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Farmers say that they had put in considerable labour and money in raising the wheat crop and, in some cases, had borrowed money to meet cultivation expenses. They add that the seed bags were handed over to the department after completing the required process but the payments had not been made within the time frame.

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The farmers say that repeated visits to department offices had yielded only assurances that payments would be released once the required budget was available. What remains unclear, however, is when the pending amount will actually be deposited in their bank accounts.

The fact that 179 farmers have already been paid while the dues of another 164 remain outstanding has also raised questions among the affected cultivators about the reasons for differential payments. Farmers want the department to clarify the status of the pending funds and provide a definite timeline rather than continuing with open-ended assurances.

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The delay comes at a particularly difficult time for the cultivators, as the next agricultural cycle is approaching. Farmers depend heavily on the proceeds of one crop to finance the next. When such payments are held up, they may have little option but to borrow again to purchase essential inputs, increasing their financial burden.

For the cultivators, who have already invested months of labour and resources in producing seeds for a government department, timely payment is also a matter of financial certainty. While procurement may mark the completion of one stage of the process for the department, for farmers it is the point at which they expect the money invested in the crop to become available for the next cycle.

Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Sirmaur, Sahib Singh says that wheat seeds have been procured from 343 farmers in the district. He adds that 179 farmers have been paid while the payments of 164 farmers amounting to around Rs 1.64 crore are still pending.

Sahib Singh says that the department has taken up the matter with the higher authorities for the allocation of the required budget. He adds that the pending payments will be released as soon as funds are made available.

The affected farmers, meanwhile, are seeking more than an assurance on payments. With the next crop season approaching, they want the due money released without further delay so that they don’t have to borrow money for the next round of farming.