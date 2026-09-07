Agriculture varsity’s Rajmash field day attracts 100 local farmers at Kukumseri

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, through its Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kukumseri, Lahaul & Spiti, organised a ‘Field Day’ on Rajmash under the Tribal Sub-Plan on September 5, 2026. Around 100 progressive farmers from the region participated enthusiastically in the programme.

The programme began with a warm welcome to the chief guest, Dr Vinod Sharma, Director (Research), CSKHPKV, Palampur, and other senior scientists and guests by Dr Subhash Kumar, Programme Coordinator, KVK Kukumseri. Dr Padma Vore, Senior Scientist, NBPGR-ICAR, New Delhi, was also present as the special guest.

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Addressing the farmers, Dr Rakesh Chahota, principal investigator of the project, said around 4,000 advanced crop lines and varieties collected from across the country are currently being evaluated at the research centre. He said that, after thorough testing and evaluation, the best-performing and high-quality varieties would be made available to local farmers for cultivation in the future.

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Dr Padma Vore shared valuable information on Rajmash seed conservation and stressed the importance of farmers collecting traditional varieties and undertaking their detailed evaluation at the centre. Scientists Dr Joginder Pal, Dr Shelja Sharma, Dr Neha Sharma and Dr Ashita Bisht also provided farmers with detailed information related to their respective areas of expertise.

Dr Pradeep Kumar highlighted the importance of proper packaging and marketing of Rajmash to help farmers obtain better returns. He also provided detailed information on crop diversification in the Lahaul Valley. Dr Subhash Kumar, Programme Coordinator, KVK Kukumseri, briefed the farmers on various activities being undertaken at the KVK and interacted with them.

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In his concluding remarks, Dr Vinod Kumar Sharma, Director (Research), emphasised the importance of Rajmash cultivation in enhancing farmers’ income. He stressed that promoting Rajmash could play an important role in achieving the goal of doubling farmers’ income in the region.