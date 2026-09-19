Ahead of Diwali, Shimla DC warns of strict action against unauthorised firecracker sale

In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Shimla administration on Thursday issued a warning that strict action would be taken against those indulging in unauthorised sale, storage, transportation and distribution of firecrackers in the district. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap directed local people, traders and firecracker sellers that the sale, storage, transportation or distribution of crackers should be done strictly in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884; Explosives Rules, 2008, and the conditions of the licence and permission issued by the competent authority.

He directed all authorised firecracker sellers to ensure that their licences were valid and renewed, as the sale and storage of firecrackers would only be allowed on authorised and licensed premises and as per the quantity and conditions prescribed in the licences.

Advertisement

He said that authorised firecracker sellers must ensure that their premises and storage facilities meet the prescribed safety requirements, including fire safety and firefighting equipment, electrical safety systems, emergency entry and exit arrangements and other necessary security measures. “The quantity and nature of firecrackers stored on licensed premises must be within the limits set forth in the licence. No crackers shall be stored, sold or displayed on unlicensed premises, residential buildings or temporary structures,” he added.

Advertisement

Kashyap said that the authorised sellers must keep their licences and required records and documents available for inspection and cooperate fully with the competent authority during inspections. “Violations of the rules or licence conditions will result in strict action, including the confiscation of unauthorised fireworks and the suspension or revocation of the licence,” he added.

He directed the SDMs and police officers concerned to conduct regular inspections in markets, licensed premises, firecracker storage sites and other sensitive areas and ensure strict action against the violators of rules.

Advertisement

Kashyap appealed to people to immediately inform the authorities concerned if they notice any unauthorised sale or storage of firecrackers to ensure prompt action.