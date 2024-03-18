Ahead of poll, Sirmaur sets up control room for complaints of illegal brewing, distribution of liquor

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 17

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sirmaur DC and District Election Officer (DEO) Sumit Khimta chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Nahan. Khimta urged all political parties to strictly adhere to the provisions outlined in the MCC.

At the meeting of the Standing Committee on MCC, DEO Sumit Khimta underscored the need to prevent the misuse of government machinery during the implementation of the code of conduct.

Commencement of any new government schemes —including inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies —was prohibited during the MCC period.

Ongoing developmental projects would continue with prior approval from the EC, he added.

A control room has been established at the Excise and Taxation DC’s office in Nahan to address plaints related to illegal brewing, storage & distribution of liquor during electoral process, he said.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, the DEO stressed the importance of active participation from all political entities in discussions held by the Standing Committee. These deliberations were essential to ensure that all aspects of the MCC pertinent to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were thoroughly understood and complied with, the DC said. The objective was to prevent any potential violations of the code during the election process, he added. He said the Model Code of Conduct aimed to provide a level playing field to all political parties and candidates, thereby fostering an electoral process that was impartial, free and transparent.

Furthermore, Khimta underscored the need to prevent the misuse of government machinery during the implementation of the MCC.

Outlining the strict guidelines issued by the EC, he said commencement of any new government schemes — including inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies — was prohibited during the MCC period. However, ongoing developmental projects would continue with prior approval from the Election Commission, he added.

Khimta said various monitoring teams had been constituted to ensure stringent compliance with the MCC. These teams would operate without bias and execute their responsibilities diligently, he added.

Providing details regarding the election schedule, the DEO said the notification for the Shimla Parliamentary constituency was slated to be issued on May 7.

The polling date had been scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Additionally, the nomination process would commence on May 14, with scrutiny on May 15, and withdrawal of nominations on May 17, Khimta added.

In terms of voter demographics, Khimta said a total of 4,00,792 voters from five assembly constituencies – Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Renuka Ji, and Pacchad – would exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Of these, 2,09,004 were male voters and 191,785 were female. Three transgender voters were registered in the district, he added.

He said in an effort to maintain electoral integrity, a control room was established at the Deputy Commissioner (Excise and Taxation)’s office in Nahan to address complaints related to illegal brewing, storage and distribution of liquor during the electoral process. According to Khimta, the control room can be reached at 01702-222361 via call, and at 94182-34060 via WhatsApp.

