AI can enhance environmental law enforcement: Experts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can significantly improve the enforcement and effectiveness of environmental laws by enabling advanced monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced conservation efforts. This was the key message delivered by Prof (Dr) Jyoti Rattan of Panjab University during her keynote address at the International Conference on Environmental Law and Sustainability, organised by the Centre for Environment and Disaster Management (CEDM) at Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) on Friday.

The conference brought together scholars, legal experts and practitioners from across the globe to discuss critical issues related to international environmental law, sustainability and the role of AI in environmental governance.

The event commenced with an insightful introduction by Dr Chandreshwari, Director of CEDM, who stressed the importance of global cooperation and strong legal frameworks to combat climate change and environmental degradation. Following this, Dr Maria Pozza, a distinguished international lawyer from New Zealand, spoke about the challenges of implementing international environmental law within domestic legal systems.

The inaugural session also featured key addresses by Krishna Kumar, Director of HP Forest Development Corporation, who emphasized the role of forest laws in sustainable development, and Dr Togapur Pavan Kumar, Senior Scientist at CSIR, who highlighted the importance of intellectual property rights in fostering green innovations. The session concluded with a presidential address by Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, calling for a more inclusive approach to sustainability.

The conference included technical sessions covering topics such as climate change law, renewable energy policies, and environmental justice. In the valedictory session, Prof (Dr) Phillip Cullet underscored the importance of water laws, while Prof (Dr) Radha Seshan introduced the emerging concept of legal economics in environmental law. The event concluded with a compelling address by Justice CB Barowalia, Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh, who called for collective action to curb carbon emissions and strengthen environmental protection efforts.