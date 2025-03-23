DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / AI can enhance environmental law enforcement: Experts

AI can enhance environmental law enforcement: Experts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can significantly improve the enforcement and effectiveness of environmental laws by enabling advanced monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced conservation efforts. This was the key message delivered by Prof (Dr) Jyoti Rattan of Panjab University during her keynote...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can significantly improve the enforcement and effectiveness of environmental laws by enabling advanced monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced conservation efforts. This was the key message delivered by Prof (Dr) Jyoti Rattan of Panjab University during her keynote address at the International Conference on Environmental Law and Sustainability, organised by the Centre for Environment and Disaster Management (CEDM) at Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) on Friday.

The conference brought together scholars, legal experts and practitioners from across the globe to discuss critical issues related to international environmental law, sustainability and the role of AI in environmental governance.

The event commenced with an insightful introduction by Dr Chandreshwari, Director of CEDM, who stressed the importance of global cooperation and strong legal frameworks to combat climate change and environmental degradation. Following this, Dr Maria Pozza, a distinguished international lawyer from New Zealand, spoke about the challenges of implementing international environmental law within domestic legal systems.

Advertisement

The inaugural session also featured key addresses by Krishna Kumar, Director of HP Forest Development Corporation, who emphasized the role of forest laws in sustainable development, and Dr Togapur Pavan Kumar, Senior Scientist at CSIR, who highlighted the importance of intellectual property rights in fostering green innovations. The session concluded with a presidential address by Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, calling for a more inclusive approach to sustainability.

The conference included technical sessions covering topics such as climate change law, renewable energy policies, and environmental justice. In the valedictory session, Prof (Dr) Phillip Cullet underscored the importance of water laws, while Prof (Dr) Radha Seshan introduced the emerging concept of legal economics in environmental law. The event concluded with a compelling address by Justice CB Barowalia, Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh, who called for collective action to curb carbon emissions and strengthen environmental protection efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper