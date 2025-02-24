AI capable of redefining governance, making it more efficient, says Butail

Gokul Butail, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technology, and Governance), attended the ‘Idea Matter Most’ talk show as a special guest at IIT Mandi today. The event was chaired by IIT Director Laxmidhar Behera with Dr Amit Kumar Pandey, CTO – Space Robotics and AI, also participating. The theme of the event was “Human-AI Partnership: Shaping the Future Together.”

During the talk, Butail emphasised that the state government is taking significant steps to equip the youth with skills in the field of information technology. He highlighted the inclusion of AI and machine learning-based courses aimed at developing youth competencies. He further discussed how AI has the potential to make government processes more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric, transforming governance and public administration in the state. He also pointed out the potential of automated grievance redressal systems in ensuring timely resolution of public complaints.

Butail described artificial intelligence not just as a tool, but as a transformative power capable of redefining governance, making it more efficient, transparent, and focused on the needs of citizens. He emphasised that the future of governance lies in the hands of those who can use AI responsibly, ethically, and innovatively. He also spoke about how AI-driven innovations can be used for the social good, benefitting rural areas, remote communities and marginalised populations.

Advertisement

AI-powered precision farming, according to Butail, can assist farmers with weather predictions, soil analysis and pest control strategies, ultimately improving productivity. AI can enhance urban planning by analysing traffic patterns, waste management systems and energy consumption.

Butail also addressed the role of AI in disaster management, particularly in geographically sensitive regions like Himachal Pradesh. AI, he explained, could play a significant role in predicting, preventing and responding to disasters, saving lives. He highlighted how AI can analyse weather patterns, seismic activity and satellite imagery to predict disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes and forest fires, which are common in Himachal.