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Home / Himachal Pradesh / AI, digital technology to drive central varsity tourism week

AI, digital technology to drive central varsity tourism week

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal unveils the logo for Tourism Week. Photo: Kamal Jeet
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Artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology and heritage conservation will take centre stage during the annual Tourism Week, ‘Charaiveti–2026’, being organised by the School of Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Management at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) from September 21 to 27.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal on Wednesday unveiled the logo for the week-long event, stressing the need to harness technology and innovation to reshape the tourism sector.

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“Tourism is not merely about recreation and travel. It connects local culture, heritage, economy, employment and sustainable development,” he said, adding that AI and digital technologies could play a transformative role in the sector.

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This year’s Tourism Week will be organised around the international theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”.

The event will open with the ‘Guler Conclave’ on September 21, focusing on conservation of the historic fort of the erstwhile Guler rulers at Nandpur, with community participation and the use of AI and digital technology in heritage tourism. Experts and stakeholders will deliberate on ways to develop the Guler region, on the banks of Pong Lake, as a sustainable tourism destination. Their recommendations will be compiled into a policy document for submission to the state government.

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The week will feature a Treasure Hunt and Debate Competition, Heritage Trail, cleanliness drive, street play and plantation campaign. The Indigenous Fest–Bharatotsav on September 25 will showcase India’s diverse folk traditions, cuisine, attire and cultural heritage.

A National Quiz and Shark Tank on September 26 will test students’ knowledge and provide a platform for tourism-related business ideas and innovation.

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