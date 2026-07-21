DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / AI lab, better library among key plans for Shimla's Atal engineering institute

AI lab, better library among key plans for Shimla's Atal engineering institute

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abhishek Jain, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology at Pragatinagar in Shimla to review its academic, administrative, research and infrastructure development. He interacted with the faculty and staff of the engineering, polytechnic and ITI wings of the institute and also chaired a meeting to discuss measures for further strengthening it. He emphasised the need to enhance academic standards, promote research and innovation, improve infrastructure and ensure the holistic development of students.

Advertisement

Key decisions taken at the meeting included strengthening human resources, making an optimum use of the Student Welfare Fund, upgrading the Central Library with additional books and digital resources, modernising laboratories, establishing an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory and encouraging quality research through incentives for publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Advertisement

Jain stressed greater industry exposure for students through educational and industrial visits, regular mentoring by faculty members, personality development and soft skills training and the recognition of academic excellence through initiatives such as a Topper Gallery.

Advertisement

To further improve the campus environment, directions were issued to upgrade classrooms, enhance sports facilities, establish an indoor gymnasium, develop a greener campus and maintain high standards of cleanliness. Faculty members were also encouraged to secure research funding from national agencies and strengthen collaboration with industry.

Jain said that the institute should strive to become a centre of excellence in technical education by fostering academic excellence, innovation, research, industry partnerships and effective utilisation of available resources.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts