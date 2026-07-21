Abhishek Jain, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology at Pragatinagar in Shimla to review its academic, administrative, research and infrastructure development. He interacted with the faculty and staff of the engineering, polytechnic and ITI wings of the institute and also chaired a meeting to discuss measures for further strengthening it. He emphasised the need to enhance academic standards, promote research and innovation, improve infrastructure and ensure the holistic development of students.

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Key decisions taken at the meeting included strengthening human resources, making an optimum use of the Student Welfare Fund, upgrading the Central Library with additional books and digital resources, modernising laboratories, establishing an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory and encouraging quality research through incentives for publications in peer-reviewed journals.

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Jain stressed greater industry exposure for students through educational and industrial visits, regular mentoring by faculty members, personality development and soft skills training and the recognition of academic excellence through initiatives such as a Topper Gallery.

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To further improve the campus environment, directions were issued to upgrade classrooms, enhance sports facilities, establish an indoor gymnasium, develop a greener campus and maintain high standards of cleanliness. Faculty members were also encouraged to secure research funding from national agencies and strengthen collaboration with industry.

Jain said that the institute should strive to become a centre of excellence in technical education by fostering academic excellence, innovation, research, industry partnerships and effective utilisation of available resources.