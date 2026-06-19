AI maps Rs 22,600-crore green gold in Himachal Pradesh forests

A new study has revealed that Himachal Pradesh’s forests hold an untapped economic potential worth an estimated Rs 22,600 crore annually, offering a pathway to strengthen the state’s economy, generate rural employment and enhance climate resilience through sustainable resource management.

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The report, “Green wealth: Towards a future ready people’s forest economy in Himachal Pradesh”, was jointly prepared by the State Forest Department and the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the Indian School of Business (ISB). It highlights how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and satellite-based monitoring can transform traditional forest conservation into a sustainable and profitable bio-economy model in the Western Himalayas.

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According to the study, a significant portion of this economic potential lies in the commercial utilisation of non-timber forest produce and other natural resources. Pine needles alone could generate nearly Rs 5,500 crore annually, while Amla fruit has an estimated value of Rs 8,700 crore. Wild mangoes could contribute around Rs 4,800 crore, Sal seeds Rs 2,400 crore and Rhododendron flowers about Rs 1,200 crore. Additional opportunities include a Rs 500-crore Khair timber industry and a bamboo-based economy worth approximately Rs 760 crore, catering to construction and biofuel sectors.

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The projected value of Rs 22,600 crore is more than double the previously recorded value of forest services in the state, estimated at Rs 10,873 crore. The report also offers a potential solution to reverse the 29 per cent decline in provisioning ecosystem services recorded over the past decade.

Researchers, however, caution that over-exploitation of forest resources could pose a serious threat to ecological stability. To address this concern, the study proposes an AI-powered “forest intelligence” system capable of providing high-resolution and real-time monitoring of forest resources. Unlike conventional forest inventories conducted once every decade, the proposed framework would enable continuous assessment of resource availability, extraction levels and ecosystem health.

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Prof Ashwini Chhatre of the Indian School of Business said the framework would help the Forest Department monetise carbon benefits, reduce climate-related risks and attract global green investments directly into rural areas. Such an approach, he noted, would create new income streams while supporting conservation goals.

Pushpendra Rana, Director of Environment, Science and Technology, emphasised that AI-enabled satellite mapping could serve as a dynamic climate defence system. By tracking ecological changes in real time, the state could qualify for international climate finance while strengthening disaster preparedness. He pointed out that converting pine needles, often responsible for forest fires, into an economically valuable resource demonstrates how environmental challenges can be turned into development opportunities.

The findings gain significance against the backdrop of growing climate risks in the Himalayan region. The study notes that the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region, including Himachal Pradesh, is warming faster than the global average. Even if global warming is limited to 1.5°Celsius, temperatures in the region are expected to rise by an additional 0.3°C to 0.7°C, particularly in the north-western Himalayas and Karakoram ranges.

Such warming is expected to accelerate glacier retreat, reduce snow cover and alter river systems. The report also highlights increasing instances of “snow droughts”—periods marked by unusually low snowfall or early snowmelt, which have already led to a decline in snow-covered days across key Himalayan basins.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Forest Management had estimated the Total Economic Value (TEV) of Himachal Pradesh’s forests at nearly Rs 92,952 crore. The latest study builds on that assessment by identifying practical, technology-driven strategies to unlock forest wealth while ensuring ecological sustainability and climate security.