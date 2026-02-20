DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / AI rapidly reshaping governance models: BJP’s Shrey Awasthi

AI rapidly reshaping governance models: BJP’s Shrey Awasthi

The five-day summit is focused on exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence in governance, economic growth, digital infrastructure and citizen engagement

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:46 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Shrey Awasthi
Shrey Awasthi, co-convener (Social Media) of the BJP, Himachal Pradesh, is participating in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit-2026 being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the summit being described as South Asia’s first major global platform dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence. The event has brought together policymakers, global AI experts, innovators, start-up founders, industry leaders and representatives of leading technology companies from India and abroad.

The five-day summit is focused on exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence in governance, economic growth, digital infrastructure and citizen engagement. Key deliberations included ethical AI frameworks, data governance standards, strengthening innovation ecosystems and the integration of AI-driven tools into public service delivery.

Awasthi’s presence at the summit is being viewed as a matter of pride for Kangra district and Himachal Pradesh, reflecting the increasing participation of young political leaders in national-level technology and policy discussions. As a digital strategist in the party, Awasthi has been actively engaged in enhancing communication outreach and promoting constructive public engagement through social media platforms.

He said that artificial intelligence was rapidly reshaping governance models and political communication, making it essential for young leaders to stay informed about emerging digital trends. He added that exposure to global best practices at such platforms would contribute to better policy discourse and encourage youth involvement in nation-building initiatives.

