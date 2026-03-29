AICC constitutes Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted the executive committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), nearly one-and-a-half years after the previous body was dissolved.

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The entire HPCC, except then president Pratibha Singh, had been dissolved in November, 2024. Alongside the new executive committee, the AICC has also constituted the State Political Affairs Committee, which will be headed by state party president Vinay Kumar.

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The executive committee has 21 members, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all ministers. Besides, 27 general secretaries and 12 vice presidents have been appointed. Madan Chaudhary has been named treasurer.

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An eight-member disciplinary committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

A separate 26-member Political Affairs Committee has been formed, comprising Vinay Kumar, Sukhu, ministers and veteran party leaders.

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Executive committee: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Anand Sharma, Pratibha Singh, Asha Kumari, Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma, Ram Lal Thakur, Gangu Ram Musafir and Anita Verma.

Vice Presidents: Prakash Chaudhary, Neeraj Bharti, Bumber Thakur, Satpal Raizada, Rajneesh Kimta, Paras Ram, Mohinder Chauhan, Jeewan Thakur, Karan Singh Pathania, Amit Nanda, Chet Ram Thakur and Chander Prabha Negi.

General Secretaries: Vinod Zinta, Pawan Thakur, Anita Verma, Amit Bharmouri, Hari Krishan Himral, Surinder Mankotia, Yash Pal Tanaik, Vikas Thakur, Yashwant Khanna, Ranjeet Singh Rana, Dharmender Dhami, Manmohan Katoch, Suresh Nagta, Vivek Kumar, Devinder Jaggi, Mahender Stan, Hari Chand Sharma, Satyajeet Negi, Ramesh Chauhan, Jyoti Khanna, Yadopati Thakur, Sonia Chauhan, Balwinder Babloo, Ramesh Thakur, Chander Shekhar Sharma, Upender Kant Mishra and Deepak Sharma.

Treasurer: Madan Chaudhary

Disciplinary Action Committee: Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Baba Hardeep Singh, Neeraj Nayar and Anuradha Rana, General Secretary (Organisation).