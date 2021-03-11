AICC secys given charge of LS seats

Tribune News Service

With the Congress lagging behind in campaign for the Assembly poll, the party today appointed AICC secretaries as in-charges for the four parliamentary segments to gear up the party cadres.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Rajeev Shukla allocated parliamentary segments to the AICC secretaries for coordinating with party leaders and cadres for the Assembly poll. With Pratibha Singh, Mandi MP and wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, being entrusted with the reins of the party, the Congress is still in the process of making appointments.

Sanjay Dutt, AICC co-incharge, will be based in Kangra

Gurkirat Singh Kotli will look after Mandi and Hamirpur

The BJP on the other hand has been working overtime to ensure the repeat of the Jai Ram regime. To achieve “Mission Repeat”, the BJP has pushed its team of senior leaders into the campaign with each one of them energising the party cadres and ensuring the implementation of the party programmes right at the booth level. State BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon have been working in close coordination with party leaders and workers.

Shukla has assigned the Shimla parliamentary segment comprising Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts to Tejinder Singh Bittu. He will coordinate with AICC and HP Congress Committee functionaries. He will also coordinate with the AICC secretaries and observers being appointed in each Assembly segment.

Sanjay Dutt, AICC co-incharge, will be based in Kangra. Dutt has been traversing across the state for some time to get the feedback from the party cadres.

Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with party leaders and workers in Mandi and Hamirpur. He will interact with party workers and leaders and, based on their inputs, will give the feedback to Shukla and the Congress high command.

It is being felt that the Congress must regain the ground it has lost to the BJP in galvanising its cadres for the Assembly poll. With AAP hoping to make it a triangular contest, especially in the areas bordering Punjab, the Congress will have to work overtime to ensure that it wrests power from the BJP.